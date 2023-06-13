Limpopo police launch manhunt after middle-aged man shot dead

The police in Masemola discovered the body of the middle-aged man on the R579 next to Phoroane village on Monday, June 12, 2023, at about 8pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the police were alerted about the incident by the community.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased suffered gunshot wounds to his head and stomach. His identity is not yet known. The deceased was wearing a black hoodie with 'Rellium' written at the back, khaki pants, black shoes, and a striped shirt," Ledwaba said.

The Limpopo police confirmed that a case of murder had been opened, and the motive behind the killing was unknown at this stage. An investigation into the matter is under way, and no arrest has been made.