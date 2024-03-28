Limpopo premier outlines budget priorities for development

Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha has delivered a comprehensive budget vote to the Limpopo Legislature, outlining the Office of the Premier’s strategic direction and achievements for the upcoming financial year. With a budget of R506.2 million, the Premier, on Tuesday, underlined the importance of his office in co-ordinating provincial functions and pushing development throughout Limpopo. Despite the budget’s modest size, Mathabatha emphasised its importance to the province’s government and development.

Mathabatha announced a 10% budget increase for the 2024/25 financial year, amounting to R506,2 million, with R84 million earmarked for provincial priorities. This increase reflects the administration’s commitment to enhancing public service provision and accountability. “Significant strides have been made in employment equity, with women holding 48% of senior management positions and people living with disabilities exceeding the 2% target,” he said. He also highlighted the office’s efforts in stabilising labour relations and improving recruitment processes through the development of an electronic recruitment system.

“The importance of appointing high-level personnel ahead of the 7th Administration in areas such as Public Works, Health, Agriculture and Education. We are working on a smooth transition and ranking these posts accordingly. “The province’s commitment to skill development is demonstrated by the more than R1.2 billion that SETAs plan to invest in helping approximately 26 400 youngsters between 2021 and 2023. An additional R136 million is anticipated for the fiscal year 2024/2025 in order to further empower unemployed youth. “Furthermore, the establishment of the Limpopo Skills Development Forum and the Limpopo Human Resources Development Council, chaired by the Premier, will ensure effective coordination and implementation of skills development initiatives,” Mathabatha said.