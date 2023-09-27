Limpopo Way streams live on Spotify with traditional hits

Johannesburg - The launch of Spotify South Africa has played an integral part in promoting accessibility, music and podcast discovery. This has also seen the development of “Made in South Africa”, a hub that celebrates South Africa’s diverse heritage and is also a destination for all things local audio, including the newly launched playlist Limpopo Way.

Limpopo Way recently went live on Spotify, encompassing Lekompo, Manyalo, Bolo House and Xigaza genres. The music streaming giant revealed that fans outside Limpopo were already familiar with the Bolo House, Manyalo and Xigaza genres. It is said that Bolo House had its notable moments with King Monada’s viral Malwedhe track, and again with Master KG’s choreography-infused Jerusalema, while Xitsonga traditional music genre Xigaza is said to be dominating social media timelines led by the viral Ka Vhalungu by Tebza De DJ.

Manyalo, on the other hand, has become synonymous with Sepedi weddings and, lately, parties and grooves in general. One of its leading artists, Pleasure Tsa Manyalo, whose latest single RomelangInvoice is part of the Limpopo Way playlist, featured predominantly on these occasions. Lekompo is a slightly less known genre, but not any less interesting, and is an emerging genre from Limpopo. Popular Lekompo songs on the playlist include Sekoloto by Karishma.

The hub also gives fans access to popular South African genres, well-known party anthems, lively conversations in local languages served by podcasters and South Africa’s nostalgic sounds from Durban to Joburg. “In the streaming world, playlists have helped music and podcasts cross borders. The South African audio space is as diverse as its people, so its evolving, innovative nature is not surprising. The ‘Made in South Africa’ hub promotes accessibility, music and podcast discovery,” said Spotify’s sub-Saharan Lead, Music Strategy and Operations, Warren Bokwe. The music streaming giant revealed that the streaming world elevated this amplification beyond imagination, especially with the launch of Spotify in South Africa in 2018.