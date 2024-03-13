Lira receives her first award since having a stroke

Renowned songbird Lerato “Lira” Molapo’s continues to climb her way back up again after a two-year hiatus due to a stroke, and her recent momentous honour is something she prides herself on. Molapo took to Instagram to reveal exciting news about an award she bagged in celebration of International Women’s Day and how it was the first since her stroke.

“I went to accept this award at the event by the Consulate General of India, Manesh Kumar, on International Women’s Day. The event was to commemorate women who have shown outstanding achievements in their specific fields. It was the first award I received since having a stroke. Then I gave a speech.” This thrilling news came simultaneously with the announcement that Lira returns to the stage with a full band at the Bassline Fest on Africa Day on May 25 at Constitution Hill. “I am so excited and looking forward to being on stage again to perform at Bassline Fest, Africa Day Celebration, on Saturday, May 25. What makes this performance extra special is that not only are we, in South Africa, celebrating 30 years of democracy, but we are also celebrating the new Lira, as well as the Bassline’s 30th anniversary. I have so much to be grateful for, and look forward to seeing everyone come to the show,’’ she said.

Molapo spoke candidly about how miraculous her recovery has been and how excited she is to be getting ready for her first live show since suffering a stroke two years ago. “It will be my first performance with a live band after having a stroke on March 22. This is a milestone for me, and I’m absolutely thrilled. My recovery is nothing short of a miracle. At first, it seemed like an insurmountable task to even be able to speak, but slowly, every day, I made progress, and now we are here.’’ At the event on Africa Day, everyone is invited to indulge in the wide range of creative African food, drinks, and crafts that will be available at the artisanal market, along with bars and other stalls.