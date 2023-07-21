Listeners get close to Amapiano sensation Tyla in Spotify podcast series

Music sensation Tyla Seethal, fondly known as Tyla, says she thanks her lucky stars for all the opportunities she has gotten, as her career continues to bloom. Boasting a list of monumental experiences, such as opening for American star Chris Brown on the Under The Influence tour in London, the talent opened up about her journey on the latest podcast series Spotify: Mic Check.

She discussed her beginnings in South Africa, the pivotal moment when she almost gave up on music as well as working with accomplished producers. Seethal also shared her experience of working with the likes of Tricky Stewart and Kooldrink, as well as the impact of joining Spotify’s RADAR program in Africa, and gave a sneak peek into her new single “Water”. The ‘Getting Late’ hitmaker, said working with Stewart was a wonderful experience because of his warm nature.

“Crazy. Like, when I heard that I was going to work with him, I was like, ‘You guys are lying. You guys are lying!’ But then we met, and he's such a good person. Such a nice person. I always imagine these hectic producers to be serious, you know? But he's just so fun and he was very welcoming. And I don't know, I just love working with him because you can see his passion for music. So, yeah, just the fact that he worked with Rihanna, with Beyoncé, all these different artists. I was just so grateful to even be there.” Speaking about being part of the Spotify Radar program, she said: “Yo, the opportunities that I've been given, like billboards and a documentary that's coming out soon -- I'm excited about it! My whole family was in it. They keep asking me every day: "When can we watch the video? When can we watch the video?" “I'm just so happy that Spotify was able to do this for me because, I mean, it's a huge opportunity. And yeah, I'm excited to see how much further we can go with it.”