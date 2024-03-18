Literary festival to host renowned local, pan-Africanist and international writers

Bookworms are in for a treat for the month of May as the Franschhoek Literary Festival (FLF) 2024 announced its programme list of esteemed local, pan-Africanist and international authors. The three-day literary festival will host authors and lovers of their masterpieces from May 17 to 19 in the Cape Winelands, Cape Town.

The festival, which is annually held every third weekend of May, boasts an eclectic mix of voices from various genres, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to gauge with their favourite authors. FLF is regarded as “the literary event of the year”. FLF programme director, Jennifer Ball, explained that the festival promises an enriching experience, featuring a thought-provoking panel of discussions, in-depth author interviews, audiences will be snapping their fingers in deep poetry readings, interactive writing workshops and Melodies in Words. “We are thrilled and honoured to include these authors on our programme this year, and to celebrate and amplify voices and stories from the African continent,” she said.

This year’s festival guest list has heavyweight local authors and poets, with their featured work: Angela Makholwa’s The Reed Dance Stalker, her book, Red Ink, has been adapted as series on Showmax; Busisekile Khumalo’s Sunshine and Shadows, one of her best sellers include The Harvard Wife; Collective Amnesia poet Koleka Putuma’s new collection of poems We Have Everything We Need To Start Again, Andrew Brown’s The Bitterness of Olives and Margie Orford’s long anticipated memoir, Love and Fury, among other local writers. FLF will be treating guests with a list of both established and new pan-Africanist voices such as columnist, editor and author of The Curse of Berlin: Africa after the Cold War and Thabo Mbeki: Africa’s Philosopher-King Adekeye Adebajo; Nigerian born, but lives in Namibia crime fiction writer, Femi Kayode’s Gaslight – the book has left tongues of readers and reviewers wagging; and rookie author from Kenya, Irene Muchemi-Ndiritu’s debut novel: Lucky Girl will be featured, she has been shortlisted for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize. In addition to these respected and stimulating voices, the festival is honoured to host esteemed international authors who will be adding a global perspective to the event, such as British-Nigerian writer Bolu Babalola, her debut novel in 2022 Honey & Spice was shortlisted for the British Book Awards and won the TikTok Book Awards of the Year.

Among other trailblazers, bestseller novelist from Dublin in Ireland, Cecelia Ahern, her book PS, I Love You has been translated into 35 languages and sold over 25 million copies in more than 50 countries. She released her latest novel, In a Thousand Different Ways last year. Furthermore, David Walliams will be a featured international guest, his novel The Boy in the Dress has sold over 56 million copies globally, and his books have been translated into 55 languages across 40 titles. And, Liverpool-born Lynda la Plante will be featured virtually, she is the author of over 40 novels and boasts her latest work, Alibi: A Trial & Retribution.