Live beyond December, says Mbalula ahead of festive travel









Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Oupa Mokoena In an effort to reduce the number of fatalities on the road, traffic officials will be deployed everywhere this festive season. The #LiveBeyondDecember Arrive Alive Campaign was the central message delivered by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday at the inspection of the National Traffic Control Centre and the Gauteng Central Operations Centre. The Control Centre collects and collates national statistics pertaining to South Africa’s road network, while the latter oversees the freeway network in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, in real time, using live visuals. The visit was an opportunity for the Minister to inspect some remote technologies used to monitor and respond to traffic movement and emergencies. He said the centres would ensure safety on the roads as motorists travelled, back home and warned them not to drink and drive.

Last week, Mbalula launched the Festive Season Road Safety Campaign and showcased various on-site technologies used to combat road carnage, and on Tuesday was a continuation of the project.

“This coming week and next week, the number of people going home on the road is going to increase and equally the work is going to increase to ensure people arrive alive,” Mbalula said.

He also took a moment to congratulate law enforcement officials on a job well done in terms of continuing enforcing the law on the roads.

Mbalula said they had more than 200 cameras deployed on the highways that monitored all incidents detected.

“The help of technology contributes a lot in terms of making and clearing the space,” he said.