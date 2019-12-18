In an effort to reduce the number of fatalities on the road, traffic officials will be deployed everywhere this festive season.
The #LiveBeyondDecember Arrive Alive Campaign was the central message delivered by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday at the inspection of the National Traffic Control Centre and the Gauteng Central Operations Centre.
The Control Centre collects and collates national statistics pertaining to South Africa’s road network, while the latter oversees the freeway network in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, in real time, using live visuals.
The visit was an opportunity for the Minister to inspect some remote technologies used to monitor and respond to traffic movement and emergencies.
He said the centres would ensure safety on the roads as motorists travelled, back home and warned them not to drink and drive.