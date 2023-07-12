Local erotic thriller ‘Fatal Seduction’ turns up the heat

Johannesburg - In just a few days since its premiere on Netflix, Fatal Seduction has caught the attention of many viewers while also causing others to anticipate its racy and steamy scenes. Fatal Seduction follows the life of a university professor in a rocky marriage who begins an illicit affair with a student amid a murder investigation.

This local erotic thriller has become a hot topic on social media and has stirred controversy over the idea that “sex sells”. This has also elicited the impression that most film productions glorify sex, drugs, and money to lure viewers into their content. While various views continue to pour in, the series is climbing the charts and has received a nod in other countries.

Netflix revealed that it is leading in 35 countries while claiming #3 in the world. “Fatal Seduction is the #1 Netflix series in 35 countries and #3 in the world right now! A married professor is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her.” Leading the cast with their impeccable on-screen characters are Kgomotso Christopher and Thapelo Mokoena.

Christopher, who portrays the role of Professor Nandi Mahlati, has been sharing her excitement with her followers on social media, revealing that she had fun with the cast while bringing the series to life. “Five incredible months shooting in the picturesque Mother City… many memories made, long amazing days on set, many long fun nights on Long Street with cast @prince_beez @mokoenalive @natramabulana @lunathimampofu @ngeleramulondi @frances.claire.” While many viewers have been immersed in this series, others have been expressing their sentiments, with some criticising the string of sex scenes.

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai also shared her review of the series, highlighting that she was not blown away by the storyline. “I watched Fatal Seduction. Review: I love the hair of the lead actress. Casting paid attention. She is an academic feminist and thinker, and weave would have been unfitting. The storyline didn’t blow me away. I like the styling. “The white hero being inserted is awkward. The way they speak is unrealistic. Which blacks are these? Even blacks who grew up in private schools don't talk like that. Dialogue needs attention in SA. It’s a white script for black people. It’s off,” tweeted Mazwai.