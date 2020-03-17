Local film ‘Losing Lerato’ scoops six awards at international film festival

Losing Lerato made a big impact at the 2020 Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema, winning six awards for the cast. Kagiso Modupe, who self-funded the film, walked away with the Best Actor Feature award at the California event. Samela Tyelbooi scooped the Best Actress Feature while Modupe’s daughter Tshimollo, who starred in her first role, won Best Child Performance. The film also won the Golden Era Humanitarian Narrative award with musician Brian Temba walking away with the Best Original Score for his music in the film.

Best Actor Feature – Kagiso Modupe

· Best Actress Feature – Samela Tyelbooi

· Best Child Performance – Tshimollo Modupe

· Golden Era Humanitarian Narrative Award– Losing Lerato

· Best Original Score – Losing Lerato @briantemba

· Festival Favourite – Losing Lerato pic.twitter.com/cicM6APEEM — Kagiso Modupe (@KagisoModupe) March 16, 2020

The film tells a story of a successful young black man who takes matters into his own hands when he fights for the right to be with his daughter.

The law and the woman he once loved try to separate him from his child. He eventually collides with the law when he kidnaps his daughter from school and promises her a new life in a new city.

Modupe, whose cast includes Don Mlangeni, Tyelbooi, Thato Molamu, Nolo Phiri and Mapaseka Koetle, said the message he wanted people to get from the film was not to use children to fight relationship battles.

Modupe said it took him three-and-a-half years to see the project come to life. The film also walked away with overall Festival Favourite.

The cast was to return to South Africa on Tuesday.