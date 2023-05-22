LOOK: Zozi Tunzi looks every inch the regal beauty as awards co-host

Johannesburg - Former Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, looked every inch a regal beauty at the 9th annual Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards 2023 (AMVCA).

Tunzi co-hosted the prestigious award ceremony alongside popular Nigerian media personality Ik Osakioduwa at the Eko Hotel Convention Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. The red carpet was hosted by Nigerian radio personality Toke Makinwa, television personality Uti Nwachukwu, Ghanaian actress Sika Osei, and Nigerian video jockey VJ Adams. Tunzi stepped out in a variety of head-turning outfits, making sure to make a statement at the star-studded event.

An array of African celebrities and nominees made an appearance in their best attire as well, exhibiting their individual fashion senses and inspiriting distinctive red carpet looks. Former Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi dazzled at the 9th annual Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCAs) as a co-host at the star-studded affair. Pictures: Instagram. Impressed with the stunning looks that the Nigerian glam crew gave her, Tunzi took to Instagram to express gratitude. "Lights! Camera! Action! Let's #AMVCA #AMVCA9. Thank you to my Nigerian Glam family. You made me look SENSATIONAL. Green to show my love and gratitude for Nigeria. I am so honoured to have hosted the 9th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards! What a time. Thank you for having me," said Tunzi.

The awards are an annual accolade presented by MultiChoice, recognising and giving honour to outstanding achievements in television and film. Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor took home the Industry Merit Award for her admirable service to the industry. Tunzi has been travelling and hosting different shows in the past few days.

Former Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi dazzled at the 9th annual Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCAs) as a co-host at the star-studded affair. Pictures: Instagram. She recently attended the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Coronation Night on May 13. The beauty queen also revealed that it had been a dream of hers to visit the Philippines. "Hello, Universe! I'm so excited to announce that I'll be attending the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Coronation Night on May 13! Three years ago, I had the opportunity to speak with and empower the delegates of Miss Universe Philippines. Since then, I've always wanted to make a visit, and it's finally coming true. I can't wait to meet the delegates and witness the journey of their next queen," said Tunzi.

Tunzi has been taking up space on various platforms, showcasing her prowess in the world of pageantry and other interesting ventures. It's been just a few years since she was crowned the queen of the universe, and the beauty queen has kept her name on top of the game. She also made an appearance in the highly-rated movie The Woman King alongside other esteemed actors from different parts of the world.