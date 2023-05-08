Looking for the perfect romantic getaway this winter? Cuddle with a view at these destinations

Johannesburg - The cosy cuddling season is officially here as the temperatures drop. Nothing compares to a romantic getaway where you can cuddle up with your special someone while drinking hot chocolate.

Mzansi boasts a wide range of accessible, inexpensive and safe destinations and activities that will ensure you and your partner have a great time, whether you're seeking a heart-pounding adventure of a lifetime or a laid-back getaway filled with lazy love. Pack your bags, grab your significant other, and travel to the following locations for a romantic baecation right in your own neighbourhood: Hartbeespoort (North West)

This town is a true jewel with its stunning views of the Magaliesberg mountains and the Hartbeespoort Dam. Numerous romantic activities are available for couples, including hot-air balloon excursions, sunset cruises, horseback riding, hiking, and more. A romantic dinner and a bottle of wine may be had here while admiring the breathtaking environment, and the area is also home to a number of wineries and eateries. There are many outdoor activities available as well, like zip lines, mountain climbing, quad biking, and paragliding, for those seeking a more daring getaway. God’s Window (Mpumalanga)

God’s Window, which is situated along the breathtaking Panorama Route in the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve, has unparalleled natural beauty. In keeping with its name, God’s Window provides a breathtaking vista over the Drakensberg escarpment and the Lowveld in Mpumalanga. Anyone wishing to rekindle their relationship with their significant other or perhaps pop the question will find a lovely background in the region’s rich subtropical vegetation, rolling hills and deep valleys. Clarens (Free State) Clarens should be your first choice if you want something exclusive, private and sensuous. This small town, which is located in the Maluti Mountains’ foothills, is well known for its beautiful surroundings, laid-back vibe, and active arts scene. In addition to offering a variety of outdoor pursuits, including hiking, fishing, and horseback riding in the nearby mountains and countryside, Clarens is also close to Golden Gate National Park.

Ballito (KwaZulu-Natal) This seaside resort is well liked by both domestic and foreign tourists for its warm waters, sandy beaches, and lively atmosphere. Additionally, there are a number of nature preserves nearby that provide hiking, wildlife viewing, and birdwatching opportunities. In addition, Ballito is a haven for water sports enthusiasts, offering swimming, kitesurfing, and surfing. Reconnect with your significant other while enjoying the surf, sun, and sand.

Tsitsikamma (Eastern Cape) This renowned and captivating length of South African coastline is home to various excellent attractions, including rocky coasts, varied landscapes, and lush forests. The region is well known for its stunning scenery and is home to a wide range of animals and plants, including native forests, bird species, and marine life. Visitors can enjoy scenic beaches, go on guided walks and treks, and learn about the local animals. The Otter Trail, one of South Africa’s best-known walks, is also located there. Not to mention that it is close to Bloukrans Bridge, the tallest bridge bungee jump in the world, making it the ideal location to make your significant other sweat.

Bela-Bela (Limpopo) In Bela-Bela, take your mjolo to the next level. The hot springs, lively environment, and variety of activities in this area are well known. An abundance of local culture, marketplaces, traditional villages, and cultural festivals may be found at a lot of spas and wellness centres. With a variety of culinary alternatives, from regional street cuisine to fine dining establishments, the town is also a well-liked travel destination for foodies. It’s the ideal place for a couple to become close. Kimberley (Northern Cape)

The rich history, various activities, and cultural legacy of Kimberley are well known. The city is a well-liked vacation spot in South Africa, drawing tourists looking for the country’s history, culture, and outdoor activities. Kimberley is home to a number of historical sites, notably the Big Hole, a sizeable open-pit diamond mine that serves as both a museum and a popular tourist destination today. The best place to make bae feel very special is in Kimberley. And since this region of the country is the home of diamonds, a ring wouldn’t be out of place. Knysna (Western Cape)