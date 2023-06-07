Low water pressure crisis resolved at Helen Joseph Hospital

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Department of Health and Joburg Water have confirmed that the low water pressure challenges that affected the Helen Joseph Hospital (HJH) have been resolved. In the statement, it said affected departments included the emergency department, the ICU and various wards.

Furthermore, the department said this had the potential to also impact the upper floors of the hospital building and the provision of services. Joburg Water was subsequently dispatched to look into the matter, which was resolved on Tuesday. According to spokesperson for the department Motalatale Modiba, the situation has drastically improved. The facility spent the better part of the weekend experiencing less than ideal water output.

The provincial government and Johannesburg Water said the water level at the hospital reservoir was at 80% on Tuesday afternoon and was expected to reach 100% overnight. Modiba said in a joint statement: "The water supply at Helen Joseph Hospital has drastically improved this afternoon following the outcome of a joint investigation by the technicians from the Department of Infrastructure Development (DID), Joburg Water and HJH Facility Management Unit. Preliminary investigations identified the cause of the low water pressure. "An open valve within the ring-feed of the hospital had to be closed as it was creating a negative pressure, meaning that water was no longer being pushed into the hospital tanks.