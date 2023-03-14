Luxury living meets cosmetic surgery with Vivari Hotel and Spa founder Dr Reddy

Johannesburg - Vivari Spa by Mantis founder and president of the South African Association of Cosmetic Doctors (SAACD) Dr Anushka Reddy, continues to blaze the trail when it comes to cosmetic surgery. Her latest business venture, Vivari Hotel and Spa, is a facility where you can undergo a range of cosmetic surgeries while enjoying a luxurious escape.

Nestled in the cushy suburb of Featherbrooke, Krugersdorp, Vivari Hotel is the only hotel that comes with a complete medical clinic and hospital facility offering a range of surgical procedures, including liposuction, while enjoying luxury living. Speaking to The Star, Reddy said her vision had always been to ensure that Vivari Aesthetics becomes a centre of excellence for a specialised minimally invasive cosmetic and anti-aging clinic while ensuring visitors a tranquil space for travel as part of the luxurious boutique hotel environment. "Vivari Aesthetics aims to be a leading surgical centre and a training centre for plastic surgeons. The specialised cosmetic surgery centre has a state-of-the-art operating theatre with five post-surgical day beds.

“It also provides conference and streaming facilities for international cosmetic and aesthetic medical practitioners, keeping local cosmetic medical practitioners up to date with all the latest trends and technological advancements in the field," she said. Reddy who has been a practising cosmetic surgeon for over 20 years, said she saw a gap in the market where travellers from across the globe could benefit from having a hotel experience that solves their cosmetic surgical needs. She said over the past ten years, she had worked hard to this dream a reality. "I have been practising aesthetic medicine for the last two decades and saw a gap in the market whereby my international patients who were looking to do plastic surgery in South Africa were limited by the places they could go to. They wanted to recuperate in a luxurious environment that was safe and private after their procedure.

“The concept to create Vivari Hotel and Spa with an aftercare facility within the hotel’s premises, which offers a five-star hospitality service, was born. In addition, the hotel has a department of health-accredited theatre called Vivari Aesthetics, which offers cutting-edge plastic surgery as well as Vivari Aftercare with highly qualified medical personnel that care for patients post-surgery. This is the first of its kind in the whole of Africa," Reddy said. She said part of her inspiration to create such a facility came from South Africa’s advancement in the tourism and medical fields, and the need to ensure that the country continued on its growth trajectory. "I have been inspired by South Africa! Currently, South Africa has the best medical infrastructure on the continent as well as some of the world’s best doctors. I felt that South Africa was left behind in the field of medical tourism. Globally, Turkey and Thailand are the leaders. I strongly felt that South Africa should also be at the forefront of medical tourism, especially in Africa.

“ The idea was to develop medical tourism for the west African market, where people were seeking plastic surgery procedures. Rather than going to the USA or Europe for these procedures, it would make more sense for them to come to South Africa. Vivari Hotel is on the West Rand, which is close to the Cradle of Humankind, and I felt that it is an area that is underrated and underappreciated and needs to be exposed more to people travelling to South Africa," Reddy said. One of Reddy’s biggest highlights so far has been a 360 liposuction on the arms and legs of one of her clients. "The biggest procedure was a 360 liposuction, with liposuction to the arms and legs and Renuvion skin tightening, combined with a breast augmentation and fat transfer to the buttocks. This kind of surgery, called mommy makeovers, completely transforms the body and is ideal for women who have had children and wish to return to their pre-pregnancy state," she said.