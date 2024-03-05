Lwah Ndlunkulu is among the emerging African artists to discover this year

Popular African musicians are continuously proving that African music is vibrant and pushing boundaries, which has helped many of them attain global fame. While some have made a reputation for themselves, others have been praised for developing unique and evolving sounds in sub-Saharan Africa.

Budding artists Lwah Ndlunkulu and Mr Thela are among many brilliant African artists to discover in 2024. Lwah Ndlunkulu is noted for blending traditional elements into her music. Maskandi and Afropop represent an excellent example of an artist combining traditional and modern sounds. She had a tremendous year as a featured artist on South African Maskandi’s hit single Paris with Mthandeni SK. Lwah Ndlunkulu’s Ithuba penetrates the music scene from Kwazulu-Natal to Gauteng, while Ngiyeza captivates you from the first note.

Mr Thela, a Gqom DJ and producer from the Mother City, rose to prominence after his independently released album Tronics Land Series 2. He made his musical debut a few years ago, in 2020, with the South African Music Awards-nominated album Make Cape Town Great Again. One of his songs, Kwandonga Ziyaduma, musically extends the popular Nguni word commonly used to allude to Johannesburg’s style of life, which is synonymous with the fast life. Kaestyle, a Nigerian recording artist and music producer who hails from Port Harcourt, reflects his relaxed personality through his music. His smooth vocals, leaning towards R&B and soul, greatly influence his musical style.

Kold AF is an emerging artist renowned for her unique blend of soul, dancehall and R&B. She stands out as one of the burgeoning stars in Nigeria’s vibrant music landscape. Sigag Lauren is a Nigerian EDM producer, DJ, singer and songwriter renowned for his innovative production style and versatility in blending various genres. Kah-lo is a dance music artist whose music stands out with its unique style. Although not widely popular in Nigeria, her exceptional talent has earned her a Grammy nomination for her work with British DJ Riton Rinse and Repeat.

Yaadman, popularly known as Yung L, is a dancehall and reggae artist born in Jos, in Plateau State. Despite his longevity in the industry, he consistently exudes the vibrant energy of a new artist with each release. Lemon Adisa is a captivating performer known for skilfully blending traditional African rhythms with modern influences using his dynamic voice. Kharishma is certainly Lekompo’s leading lady and, to that effect, she has been dominating the music charts. She is currently one of the genre’s artists to watch.