Makhosonke II, born Enoch Mabena, 58, and Seeiso, 26, the niece of Lesotho King Letsie III, born David Mohato Bereng Seeiso, were married in a white wedding in Lesotho this past weekend. The pair are expected to be wedded in a traditional isiNdebele ceremony on Saturday.
During the white wedding in the Mountain Kingdom, the couple were joined in holy matrimony in a church where the king wore a black suit with gold details, a white shirt and black tie. His blushing bride was dressed to impress in a purple wedding gown with purple mesh long sleeves, a long purple train and gold details in the bodice and skirt.
The wedding party was ushered to the reception venues in a large convoy of vehicles as well as men on horseback draped in blue traditional Basotho wool blankets. The bride arrived in style in a grey convertible Rolls-Royce, with her bridesmaids not far behind in purple dress with traditional prints and ruffle details on the shoulders.
Prince Thomas Mabena of the AmaNdebele royal family told The Star that the festivities of the coming traditional wedding started on Monday and will continue until Saturday.