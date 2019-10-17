Mabena makes Lesotho Princess his queen









Ndebele King Makhosonke Mabena II and Lesotho Princess Sekhothali Seeiso leaving the church after their white wedding in Lesotho last week. Picture: Supplied A special royal wedding is expected to occur this weekend in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, as AmaNdebele King Makhosonke Mabena II weds his Lesotho Princess Sekhotali Seeiso in a traditional isiNdebele ceremony. Makhosonke II, born Enoch Mabena, 58, and Seeiso, 26, the niece of Lesotho King Letsie III, born David Mohato Bereng Seeiso, were married in a white wedding in Lesotho this past weekend. The pair are expected to be wedded in a traditional isiNdebele ceremony on Saturday. During the white wedding in the Mountain Kingdom, the couple were joined in holy matrimony in a church where the king wore a black suit with gold details, a white shirt and black tie. His blushing bride was dressed to impress in a purple wedding gown with purple mesh long sleeves, a long purple train and gold details in the bodice and skirt. The wedding party was ushered to the reception venues in a large convoy of vehicles as well as men on horseback draped in blue traditional Basotho wool blankets. The bride arrived in style in a grey convertible Rolls-Royce, with her bridesmaids not far behind in purple dress with traditional prints and ruffle details on the shoulders. Prince Thomas Mabena of the AmaNdebele royal family told The Star that the festivities of the coming traditional wedding started on Monday and will continue until Saturday.

“On Saturday we will have a public event and notable people were invited. We invited certain kings from other kingdoms and government officials such as President Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said.

Mabena added that in the evening there would be a reception and the festivities would continue until Sunday.

“The two nations have been brought together with this wedding and the lobolo that the princess's family received was about 50 cattle,” he said.

Mabena added that the marriage between the king and Seeiso was arranged to connect the two kingdoms and on Saturday she will be presented to the AmaNdebele nation.

“This week we are going to do a bride-welcoming ceremony in order to guide her so that she can be able to communicate with her in-law elders,” he said.

Mabena said the AmaNdebele kingdom was overjoyed with the union because the nation would now have a queen.

“We are very happy and we also now have a relationship with the Lesotho kingdom because it was rare. We have a bit of history with the Lesotho monarchy and we are now reviving that,” he said.

The king was reportedly previously married to Nozipho Mnguni in a traditional wedding in 2014.

However, in 2017 the divorce court at the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's court ruled that the union between the monarch and Mnguni was void because he never consented to it despite lobolo being paid on his behalf by his siblings.

“The king had a wife but they divorced and after the divorce he didn't marry anyone else until the princess. The king does not believe in polygamy and that is why we waited for the right time to find a new wife,” Mabena said.