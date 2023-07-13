Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Mafu opens up about her hearing challenge

Johannesburg - The lead singer of the popular Afro-pop music duo Mafikizolo, Nhlanhla Mafu, has been candid about her hearing impairment, revealing she feels relieved to share her journey. Mafu says her hearing challenge has on multiple occasions made her feel embarrassed, particularly when giving interviews.

Mafu shared a video on her Instagram account where she opened up about her journey with clinical audiologist Lasila Singh, detailing some of her most embarrassing ordeals. "For me, at some points in my life, I really felt really embarrassed when I had to do interviews, and you know, I am with my partner Theo, and he has to always repeat the question. Even when I am sometimes chilling with friends. Sometimes I would just laugh without even knowing what people are laughing about or be agreeable basically to everything because I can't hear and I was really embarrassed just to say that, you know," said Mafu. "I am having this problem, and yeah, so, but I mean, until I realised that I am doing this for my own good and I needed to do it. I needed to do it because the longer I let it go, the longer my hearing loss keeps getting worse and worse."

Singh’s Audiological Practise, LS Audiology Hearing, and Balance also raised awareness about hearing and further debunked the idea that hearing tests are for grandpas and grandmas. "Hi everyone. Thank you for sharing. This is so beautiful. Audiology is a journey. But an important one! You're absolutely never too young to have your hearing tested. In fact, we can test pretty much from the day a baby is born! The chances of detecting hearing loss earlier allow us to intervene earlier! When you feel like you're struggling with hearing, a hearing test is definitely recommended as soon as possible. Hearing tests aren't just for our grandpas and grandmas." Mafu has since received a flood of messages, with many people commending her for speaking out about her journey.

Broadcaster Melanie Bala and media personality Uyanda Mbuli also demonstrated support on Instagram after she broke the news. "Thanks for opening up, Sista … I love who you are becoming," said Mbuli. "I really admire your sharing this with us, sis. My mom has hearing loss in one ear, and it's amazing how you learn to compensate for it and navigate the world, especially when you haven't shared it with anyone else yet. Kudos to you," said Bala.