Magashule says his new party ACT is for the people

Johannesburg - The leader of the new political party African Congress for Transformation (ACT) and former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says that the new party was one for the people, by the people. Magashule said this during an hour-long YouTube interview with mega-podcast, “Podcast and Chill”, hosted by MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho and radio personality and DJ, Sol Phenduka.

"Long before the ANC could expel me, I went to president Mbeki, president Zuma, and president Kgalema (Mothlanthe). I started with president Kgalema; in fact, he called, and I said that I know I'm going to be expelled because I had inside information," said Magashule. Magashule said that after refusing to apologise, something he saw no reason for, he also told the pair that he had no intentions of joining the EFF. "I do interact with the EFF; I have been meeting their secretary general, Marshall (Dlamini). Those are the comrades I know: Floyd (Shivambu) and Julius (Malema). There was a discussion, but I said no; I had no intentions to join the EFF," he said.

The seasoned politician also detailed his numerous successes as MEC of various departments in the Free State as well as his triumphs as premier. Magashule spoke about his long history as an anti-apartheid activist, his current position in the ANC, and the infamous “Stellenbosch mafia" and its influence in South Africa. "We were not vigilant; we did not think about 25 years after freedom. We did not think about 30 years after freedom. These guys were planning, and they were planning to reverse the gains of the revolution," he said.