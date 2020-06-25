Magistrate accused of bias in foreigner national's court case

Johannesburg - In what raises questions about how courts handle criminal cases involving foreigners, a magistrate has been found to have allowed her frustrations over the nationality of an accused man to influence her no-bail ruling. Joao Samba, a 50-year-old originally from Mozambique who legally held South African residency, was denied bail in the Kakamas Magistrate’s Court on January 14. He faced vehicle theft and dog poisoning charges. The Kimberley High Court has upheld Samba’s appeal against the no-bail ruling of the magistrate, named as M du Tait in a judgment. Du Tait had ruled that Samba, a resident of Springs in Gauteng, should not be granted bail on the grounds of being a flight risk because he was originally from Mozambique. The magistrate also found that Samba was likely to commit further crimes should he be released.

“First of all, he is from Springs. Furthermore, he is originally from Mozambique. It is general knowledge that our borders are not guarded well,” Du Tait said.

“Although his passport is taken by the police, (he) will not have a major problem to cross the border.”

Kimberley High Court’s Acting Judge MZ Makoti found that Du Tait concluded that Samba was a flight risk although there was no evidence before her showing that he would be inclined to flee to Mozambique.

Judge Makoti said Samba had previously attended two trials for serious crimes in South Africa to completion.

“There was no factual evidence before the court that, due to the seriousness of those offences, he attempted to skip the country in order to evade trial,” said Judge Makoti.

“That the appellant may leave the country without a passport is merely a possibility, but that was not shown to be a real likelihood or probability.” Du Tait also told Samba he should have been deported to Mozambique following his two previous convictions.

Samba’s lawyers argued before Judge Makoti that Du Tait’s deportation utterances indicated her ruling was influenced by personal views and not the law. Judge Makoti concurred, saying Du Tait improperly held that Samba should have been deported after convictions, although he was in the country legally.

“This led to her asking a rhetorical question as to why was the appellant still in the country,” said Judge Makoti.

“She seems not to have taken it into account that Samba was in the country legally and that he held a valid South African identity document.

“The consternation seems to have somewhat had influence in the decision not to release the appellant on bail,” said Judge Makoti.

“In this regard, also, I find that the magistrate erred by letting her frustrations influence her judgment,” said the judge.

Samba’s bail was set at R5 000. He was ordered to hand his Mozambican and South African passports to the police.