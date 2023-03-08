Mahika Mahikeng festival is back after a two-year break

Johannesburg - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular music festival Mahika Mahikeng returns to the North West province. The fifth installation, which is anchored on the purpose of collaborative partnerships with the community and stimulating the local art economy, will see an impressive line-up of artists. They include gospel star Bucy Radebe, jazz star Zonke, legend Ringo, Ayanda Jiya, the Amapiano duo Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, Mahikeng rap star Mo Molemi, A Reece, DBN GOGO, Aus Tebza and Joyous Celebration.

This cultural festival which takes place over three days next weekend, will be preceded by a series of pop-up economic activities where businesses will get to promote themselves. The festival is supported by various stars who hail from Bokone Bophirima, such as Stoan Seate and Bonolo "Bee Sting" Molosiwa, who has labelled herself a brand ambassador because she “truly believes in the vision of shining a light back home.” Brenda Nzima Bee Sting, a Kaya 959 radio jock, took it upon herself to speak on behalf of the Maftown people and the province, which is rich in culture and equally deserving of the spotlight that has shone across other provinces for many years now.

"Mahikeng has produced quite a large number of entertainers within our industry, with many residing in Johannesburg now for opportunities. Such platforms as Mahika Mahikeng can create a space for entertainers to grow the economy so talent is retained rather than spreading out as it has over the years." "The success of such a platform, therefore, becomes extremely important because it’ll become that flagship festival that reflects who we are in our diversity and in our musicality," she said. Molosiwa, who is also a singer and once placed 11th on the singing reality show M-Net Idols III in 2005, is also passionate about seeing young talent grow.

Busi Hadebe She said festivals were places where such things can manifest, the way she got the chance to perform alongside big names such as Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya, Thandiswa Mazwai, and Amanda Black, as well as the late Busi Mhlongo among others. "I am passionate about seeing fresh talent get a spot to showcase their talents, and that is why whenever I perform, I make sure I bring in somebody. I became their backup singer because exposure is such an important gift that not many get." "So platforms such as Mahika Mahikeng become important to upcoming talent as much as they are to existing big names. The exposure can never be enough, and stages such as these are crucial," she said.

The multi-talented Stoane, speaking at the launch, recalled how the first instalment of the festival had such a low attendance that the organizers, including himself, wondered if it was worth pursuing. Bonolo Molosiwa "We would wonder, will we ever grow to be as big as platforms such as Makufe and other multiple festivals that have grown to be household names? “But regardless of the challenges that Mahika Mahikeng has faced, it is encouraging knowing that the multiple departments are rallying behind such a festival and that we can also be counted among the nations of people that have been the soundtrack of the nation since the inception of freedom and before," he said.

"The Department of Arts and Culture has gone through great strides to ensure the upliftment of the local communities within the province. We encourage the citizens of North West to be patriotic and continue to embrace platforms created by the government that benefit the community.“ Chief Director of the Department of Arts, Culture, Sports, and Recreation, Thabo Mabe, said the festival’s return maintains the mandate to promote cultural and heritage tourism, as well as celebrate the artists from the region with the rest of the nation. "It is an essential source of arts and culture identity, as it plays an important role in promoting cultural diversity, social cohesion, reconciliation, peace, and economic development within the province at large."