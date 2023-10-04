Maimane calls for fuel levy cuts amid rising fuel prices

This comes as motorists have been forced to pay more than R1 extra for petrol and almost R2 extra for diesel from yesterday until the fuel adjustment next month. In what has become a monthly occasion of fuel price hikes, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that from Wednesday, the price of 93 and 95 octane petrol would increase by R1.08 a litre to R25 22 for 93 octane, and R1.14 to R25.68 for 95 octane.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) increased by R1.96 a litre, and diesel with 0.005% sulphur by R1.93 a litre. Maimane reacted to the news in a media statement, as well as on social media, following the latest increase in fuel prices. “As yet another fuel price increase hits the pockets of struggling South Africans at midnight, Build One South Africa (Bosa) calls for government to cut the numerous transport taxes – called “fuel levies” – to relieve households struggling to make ends meet.“

Maimane said the increases had made it difficult for South Africans to continue in such a stranglehold. “It is unjust that government takes over R500 per average tank of petrol or diesel as its slice of the pie through a bouquet of high taxes. “This is because one third of the cost of fuel is made up of two government taxes: the General Fuel Levy and the Road Accident Fund Levy. For every litre of petrol you buy, approximately R8 goes towards these two taxes.“

Maimane said increases in fuel price hit poor households disproportionally as it affected the two largest household expenses: transport and food. “Across all classes, citizens are being pressed from all sides as the economy struggles to grow; unemployment increases; and the cost of borrowing remains high. South Africans are using 65% of their net income to service debt. 76% of South Africans regularly run out of money before the end of the month, and more than half run out halfway through the month.” Among other relief measures, the party has called for the scrapping of the fuel levy to allow South Africans a space to breathe.