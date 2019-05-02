The Constitutional Court. File picture: Antoine de Ras.

A major Joburg-based corporate has been reminded of its colonial past for why it cannot lay claim to land it received almost 80 years ago when it operated as a mining sector recruitment agency. Teba Property Trust has been told in papers filed against its application at the Constitutional Court that it cannot claim to be a victim of apartheid land laws, while in fact it was a “beneficiary”.

The Eastern Cape’s Senqu Local Municipality and trustees of Teba are locked in a legal battle over land in Sterkspruit. The battle is now headed to the Constitutional Court.

Trustees Graham Robert Herbert, Kevin Cotterel, Dawn Earp, Stewart Truswell and National Union of Mineworkers founding president James Motlatsi wanted ownership of the contested land transferred to Teba.

They want a ruling that will effectively compel Senqu to convert its permission to occupy to ownership based on land tenure laws.

Michael White, attorney for the trustees, stressed in court papers that Teba was the “legitimate occupier of the property as the holder of a Permission to Occupy”.

Teba, therefore, wanted Senqu to convert the permission to occupy to ownership. It has been negotiating with the municipality since 1997 for the transfer.

This permission to occupy was granted to the trust in the 1940s.

Teba, formed in 1902, was at the time called the Witwatersrand Native Labour Association. The migrant workers recruiting agency changed its name to Mine Labour Organisation in 1966. It became Teba in 2000.

Teba now offers more services than just recruiting workers for mines, it also operated ventures such as Ubank.

Senqu laid it bare in its papers that it was vexed by the trust’s push for ownership of land that it occupied due to racist laws.

“The applicants now endeavour to portray the trust as being a victim of the Native Trust and Land Act,” said the municipality.

“While this Act was undoubtedly racially discriminatory, the trust, in no way, can be described as a victim of its provisions.

“This Act was designed rather to deprive Black persons of rights in land and to confine their rights to occupy land to certain ‘released areas’.

“The trust, rather than being deprived of a right in land, to the exclusion of Black persons, was, for nominal payment, granted an indefinite right to occupy the property in order to further its business of recruiting mineworkers for migratory labour,” added the municipality.

“Rather than being the victim of previously discriminatory legislation, the trust was its beneficiary.”

Senqu said it required the land for use by the people of Sterkspruit, especially informal traders and their customers.

“This public interest must surely prevail as overriding the narrow commercial interests of the trust,” it said.

Hitting back, Teba said the municipality “deprives the trust of property in a manner which is not constitutionally justifiable”.

It insisted that the legally insecure permission to occupy it was granted as a result of racially discriminatory laws.

The Constitutional Court will hear the matter late this month.