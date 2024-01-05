Makhadzi, King Monada among the headliners of highly anticipated football match in Polokwane

Football lovers are counting the hours to the highly anticipated Carling Cup set to take place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday where Orlando Pirates will go head-to-head with Stellenbosch FC. On game day, the Carling Black Label Cup is expected to bring all the entertainment to Polokwane with an incredible musical extravaganza starring Makhadzi, King Monada, and iconic kwaito performer Thebe.

Actor Clement Maosa “Kwaito” from “Skeem Saam”, who is also a musician and dancer, is one among the many performers who will be exciting champion fans that day. It is recommended that champion supporters come early to take in the spectacle prior to the football match. Carling Knockout champions Stellenbosch FC will take on a Carling All-Star team that was voted for by fans – assembling a mix of current stars and emerging talent which will be led by Orlando Pirates FC’s coach, Jose Riveiro.

“Carling Black Label is looking to give fans one of the most rewarding and engaging experiences in soccer. There has been excellent football enjoyed by millions throughout the Carling Knockout, and the Carling Cup should be no different. The Carling All-Stars sees fan-voted players from across the PSL come together to take on the champions of the Carling Knockout. Fans are also still able to get involved with R900 000 up for grabs in Fak’ iGoal Uzobona. The day also features a stunning line-up of big-name musical performers that are sure to Fak’ uGesi. Fans can be part of this spectacle at the New Peter Mokaba stadium with tickets available at just R40 each,“ said Carling Black Label’s brand director, Arne Rust. It is reported that there will be a raffle with the Fak’ iGoal Uzobona initiative, with R900 000. Champion beer Carling Black Label came up with the idea of Fak’ iGoal, which has been urging teams to score early in the Carling Knockout to generate excitement and, as the competition puts it, to “Fak’ uGesi”. To have a chance of winning, champion supporters need to predict which side will score first and the minute it will be scored.

The amount drops by R10 000 for every minute that goes by without a goal. A sensational Stellies side is set to battle with the real-life fantasy team that is the Carling All-Stars. Well-known football star Itumeleng Khune is still in goal, with Galaxy’s Sanoka being part of a four-man defence that includes Masibonge Ngidi, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Jabulani Mokone.