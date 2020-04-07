Makhura orders SIU to probe R300 controversial security contract

Gauteng premier David Makhura has ordered a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into a controversial security contract, which has seen the Department of e-Government incur more than R300m in irregular expenditure.

“Over the years, we have done tremendous work to promote clean governance and ethical leadership in Gauteng. The introduction of the Open Tender System and the Ethics and Anti-corruption Panel is about eliminating corruption,” Makhura said, adding that the government would continue acting decisively on corruption.

The Star on Friday reported that the department had terminated the Gauteng Security Operation Centre, whose contract was renewed without tender procedures being followed over the last four years. The company, formerly known as Lefatshe Technologies, has been providing cyber security services to the provincial government for the past 16 years, allegedly pocketing more than R1billion.

Gauteng MEC for finance and e-government, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, said: “The contract was extended for five years from April1, 2011, to March31, 2016. Thereafter, Lefatshe Technologies changed its name to G-SOC Services in 2017. From here on, the contract has been on a month-to-month basis until its termination.”

In those four years, the department incurred cumulative irregular expenditure of more than R100m as a result of the contract. Prior to that, the e-Government Department also incurred additional irregular expenditure of R200m between 2009 and 2011 on the same contract.