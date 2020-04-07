Makhura orders SIU to probe R300 controversial security contract
“Over the years, we have done tremendous work to promote clean governance and ethical leadership in Gauteng. The introduction of the Open Tender System and the Ethics and Anti-corruption Panel is about eliminating corruption,” Makhura said, adding that the government would continue acting decisively on corruption.
The Star on Friday reported that the department had terminated the Gauteng Security Operation Centre, whose contract was renewed without tender procedures being followed over the last four years. The company, formerly known as Lefatshe Technologies, has been providing cyber security services to the provincial government for the past 16 years, allegedly pocketing more than R1billion.
Gauteng MEC for finance and e-government, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, said: “The contract was extended for five years from April1, 2011, to March31, 2016. Thereafter, Lefatshe Technologies changed its name to G-SOC Services in 2017. From here on, the contract has been on a month-to-month basis until its termination.”
In those four years, the department incurred cumulative irregular expenditure of more than R100m as a result of the contract. Prior to that, the e-Government Department also incurred additional irregular expenditure of R200m between 2009 and 2011 on the same contract.
The controversies around the contract were brought to light in 2018 by the head of the Treasury in Gauteng, Nomfundo Tshabalala, who advised the department to register the contract extension as irregular expenditure and immediately commence with the treatment process as per the National Treasury’s updated guidelines on irregular expenditure. She accused department officials of “poor planning that resulted in continuous extensions”.
At the weekend, fresh reports emerged that after the cancellation of the contract, officials in the department hastily appointed a new service provider without proper tender processes, citing the Covid-19 crisis.
In2IT Technologies, which won the contract, denied allegations of impropriety in the awarding of the contract.
It said it had a strict governance structure and processes to ensure compliance with the “Public Finance Management Act and Municipal Finance Management Act of South Africa, as well as Sarbanes-Oxley compliance in addition to being fully compliant with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.”