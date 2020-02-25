Makhura's SOPA will just be same old words with no action - Msimanga









Solly Msimanga As premier David Makhura prepares to deliver his state of Gauteng address in Soshanguve today, the DA is claiming that not much has been achieved in the province since the premier’s speech last year. DA caucus leader and MPL, Solly Msimanga, said on Monday that very little had been done by Makhura and his MECs to arrest the steady decline in the quality of life of the province’s residents. “I am reminded of a poem by Myriad Dark entitled Same old, Same old, which reads: ‘Same old places, same old words’.” Although Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, said he was unavailable to comment, Msimanga said the premier had not delivered on his promises. “Many of the so-called ‘100-day’ promises have not come to fruition; are we surprised? Are we surprised that we were promised the establishment of the fourth industrial advisory panel; promised a learner-retention programme; promised the rapid land-release plan; promised a plan to reduce poverty and hunger - and so many more promises that haven’t been fulfilled?” he asked.

“The faces of Premier Makhura’s cabinet might have changed, but the problems remain the same, and he has been the ANC’s leader in the province since 2014,” Msimanga remarked.

“In the years subsequent to his initial appointment as leader of the province, we have witnessed decay in almost every aspect of our lives.

“One needs to just travel to any municipality run by the ANC to witness first hand the hardships endured by people,” he said.

“A visit to municipalities like Emfuleni in the Vaal Triangle leaves one in despair, as we see how the people have been subjected to sewage flowing in the streets on an almost permanent basis, refuse piling up and becoming the new permanent feature on almost every street corner.”

Msimanga asked where the hundreds of millions of rand of the Evaton Renewal Project went. “... And we are still asking what happened to the Alexandra renewal project millions. We have been promised reports on these renewal projects, but nothing has been forthcoming. Are we surprised?”

He said municipalities in Gauteng were failing to render services because they were severely cash-strapped. Some of these municipalities are owed millions of rand by provincial government departments.

“These municipalities are failing to pay off debts owed to Eskom and Rand Water, which puts further pressure on utilities.”

He pointed out that “informal settlements are mushrooming on every open piece of land because the provincial housing department is mired in corruption, mismanagement and financial negligence”.

“The chasm between delivery and demand grows exponentially every day, yet little is done to get this department into shape and to see that it delivers on its mandate. As a result, more and more people live in filth and squalor. These undignified hell holes are ravaged by crime, substance abuse and hopelessness,” he said.

Msimanga said this stemmed from a mix of policy uncertainty, cumbersome labour laws and legislation that could not accommodate economic growth. “These are just a few of the impediments to economic stimulation,” he said.