Malaria cases on the rise in South Africa with 66 deaths reported

Malaria cases are starting to increase in South Africa, with about 66 deaths recorded so far. This is according to the Department of Health yesterday, which warned that malaria cases were starting to increase in some parts of the country, especially high-malaria risk areas.

The department revealed that so far, over 7 400 cases have been recorded between January to October this year in South Africa, and only 17% of these cases are locally acquired and the rest are imported cases, meaning more people got infected while out of the country. “At least 66 deaths have been recorded during this period of January to October 2023, and all people who experience malaria-suspected symptoms - which include headache, fever, chills muscle and joint pains - are urged to visit their local health facility without delays for effective treatment if they test positive,” said Health Departmental spokesperson Foster Mohale. The department urged all people travelling to and from malaria-endemic or high-risk areas to take the appropriate precautionary measures to prevent possible infections as the country enters malaria season.

Summer season marks the start of the malaria period in South Africa due to higher temperatures and increased rainfall in the malaria transmission areas The departments said late presentation to health facilities with symptoms is one of the contributing factors to increasing malaria morbidity and mortality rates. The department said it is intensifying malaria response plan through malaria screening and testing around borders in high-malaria risk provinces, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, throughout the year for early detection of imported cases.