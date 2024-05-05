Malatji’s statements ill-informed, say KZN residents

THE comments made by the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji are very distasteful towards KwaZulu-Natal residents, Sindi Hlomoka said on Sunday. During the ANCYL media briefing at the party’s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday, Malatji said KZN had a history of voting according to tribal lines sometimes, which he said was part of the challenge that the ANC was faced with.

“KZN has a history, even post-1994, of people voting according to tribal lines sometimes, which is part of the challenge that we are faced with,” Malatji had said. Hlomoka said it was troubling that such comments were coming from a leader of an organisation as huge as the ANC which considered itself as a “broad church”. “The comments are not only insulting but belittling our people and our intelligence as Zulu people. We are very diverse ethnic group. The comments also misrepresent the political situation rather reality in our province,” she added.

To make her point, Hlomoka revealed that she was a member of the African Content Movement (ACM) in 2018 and if she based her views on tribalism, she would have been an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) or National Freedom Party (NFP) member at the time. Zinhle Mkhize, a 39-year-old from KwaMashu, said it was unfortunate that someone who was regarded as a leader would utter such statements knowing very well the history of the country, especially of the province. Mkhize added that Malatji’s remarks were deeply disturbing.

She further said his dismissive attitude towards Zulu people were disrespectful. “His comments suggest that he lacks understanding of the dynamics that influence the electorate’s decision when voting. He forgets that the majority of support and votes the ANC get are from our province, now where does he base his argument on?” asked Mkhize. X user, Ntokozo Masuku, said the pervasive sentiment among some in the ANC depicting Zulu people as tribalists were fuelled by fear, particularly fear of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

“This narrative of fear does not accurately capture the diversity of opinions and motivations that shape our voting behaviour. We are not a monolithic entity; we are a diverse community with varying political ideologies and priorities. “The accusation of tribalism within the ANC itself is concerning. The lack of Zulu representation in key leadership positions raises questions about inclusivity and fair representation. It is disheartening to see our voices marginalised and our concerns dismissed within the party we have long supported,” Masuku said. Furthermore, she said the success in KZN could not be solely attributed to tribal affiliations, and that the support in eThekwini, as the largest ANC region, was based on a range of factors, including historical ties, policy alignment, and local leadership.