Malema accuses Motlanthe of political thuggery

Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema has accused the ANC’s electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe of political thuggery in the manner in which he handled the disqualification of Tony Yengeni from being nominated for an NEC position. “It is highly unacceptable coming from one of the few remaining respected elders of our society,” read the tweet.

This comes after Motlanthe said Yengeni’s disqualification was due to a vetting process that revealed information that negatively affects Yengeni’s eligibility to stand for nomination as a candidate in the NEC. The vetting process had found him guilty of a serious crime with a prison sentence of more than six months. Yesterday, the ANC’s electoral committee confirmed that he was no longer disqualified, because they had received confirmation from the police that his criminal record had been expunged.

A letter to Yengeni read: “We wish to confirm that you are no longer disqualified from being a candidate for the NEC position during the national conference. We thank you for your co-operation and that this matter is amicably resolved and we wish you well in your future endeavours.” Yengeni was convicted of fraud years ago after it was found he had acquired a Mercedes-Benz irregularly. Earlier this month, former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini was also disqualified from contesting the conference.

