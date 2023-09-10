Malema heading to court over rifle discharge

Johannesburg - The president of the EFF, Julius Malema, will appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape tomorrow. Malema says the stage shooting was a "simulation".

He said it was just a part of the celebrations that occurred at the time. The alleged shooting was largely circulated via social media, where he appeared with a rifle and allegedly discharged several shots skyward. Malema's legal woes do not stop there.

Last week, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said it had received numerous complaints from the public regarding a video circulating on social media platforms. The NSPCA said the video, which trended widely, depicts the intended slaughter of an animal at a farm in Magaliesburg. "The aforesaid video clearly shows Mr Julius Sello Malema attempting to paralyse a cow by pithing it (i.e., attempting to pierce or sever the spinal cord of the animal so as to kill or immobilise it).

“It is evident from the video that Mr Malema uses two small knives and inflicts more than 11 stabs and over 60 instances of twisting the knife into the fully conscious animal's poll," read the NSPCA statement. According to the NSPCA, Malema repeatedly inflicted pain and caused unnecessary suffering on the animal, and it is evident that the animal endured significant distress. "After a thorough investigation into the contraventions depicted in the video, the NSPCA has laid criminal charges against Mr Malema in accordance with the act. The NSPCA will work closely with law enforcement and the Prosecuting Authority to ensure a comprehensive investigation and prosecution of the case," added the statement.