Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Malema says Snuki Zikalala has no political credentials

South Africa- Johannesburg- EFF post 10 th anniversary presser. 02 August 2023. The EFF leadership holds a press conference following what they call a successful 10th anniversary rally held at FNB stadium the past weekend. A group of white man tried to enter the press conference that was held at Winnie Mandela house in the Joburg CBD . They were escorted off the premises swiftly. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg – EFF president Julius Malema has questioned the Struggle credentials of newly elected ANC Veterans League (ANCVL) president Snuki Zikalala.

Malema attacked Zikalala, asking how, as commander of the MK, he came back with an aeroplane.

“Commanders of MK like Tony Yengeni entered South Africa the same way they left South Africa.

“They didn’t come back with a plane; Snuki Zikalala came back with a plane.”

He said that there was nothing veteran about Zikalala calling him a chance-taker because he had no political credentials.

Malema said that this was the reason he was moved as head of news from the SABC after being recalled by the then ANC Youth League.

“He was overseas; he was not in exile. He is a chance taker, and we don't regret moving him in less than a month as a head of news (at the SABC)," he said.

ANC member and former SABC current affairs managing director Zikalala was elected unopposed as the ANCVL president.

Zikalala was elected unopposed on Day 2 of the League's 3rd conference held at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Saturday.

Zikalala emerged as the sole nominee for the position despite murmurs early in the week that he would face off with fellow party member Tony Yengeni, whom the ANCVL clarified was not a branch member and therefore could not contest the position.

The Star

