Malema says Snuki Zikalala has no political credentials

Johannesburg – EFF president Julius Malema has questioned the Struggle credentials of newly elected ANC Veterans League (ANCVL) president Snuki Zikalala. Malema attacked Zikalala, asking how, as commander of the MK, he came back with an aeroplane.

“Commanders of MK like Tony Yengeni entered South Africa the same way they left South Africa. “They didn’t come back with a plane; Snuki Zikalala came back with a plane.” He said that there was nothing veteran about Zikalala calling him a chance-taker because he had no political credentials.

Malema said that this was the reason he was moved as head of news from the SABC after being recalled by the then ANC Youth League. “He was overseas; he was not in exile. He is a chance taker, and we don't regret moving him in less than a month as a head of news (at the SABC)," he said. ANC member and former SABC current affairs managing director Zikalala was elected unopposed as the ANCVL president.