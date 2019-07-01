Maluti-a-Phofung residents marched to Luthuli House. Picture: Asanda Matlhare

Johannesburg- Residents of the community of Maluti-a-Phofung, Free State gathered in numbers outside Luthuli House on Monday morning. The marchers claimed 16 councillors were dismissed unfairly and also wanted their service delivery issues addressed.

Placards written “We are Maluti-a-Phofung community and we are saying enough is enough; "To hell with Magashule"; "We will camp until we get our answers” were held by the protesting residents.

Mongezi Malaoni, the protest coordinator, explained: "On May 6, President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Maluti-a-Phofung and he promised the community that he would sort out issues regarding the community councillors but he has still not done anything to this point.”

Malaoni further explained that as a community they followed proper procedure and handed in a memorandum consisting of their grievances but they still have not received answers.

The residents have not yet been addressed by anyone from the headquarters of Luthuli House.

“We are not happy as the community of Maluti-a-Phofung. We traveled all the way from the Free State, over 350km to get our answers, we have not been addressed or received attention by anyone from Luthuli House to let us know about a way forward. Even though we are being threatened now by the police and being warned that we must move our protest somewhere else because the MK is also on its way to protest and be heard, we will not go anywhere until we get answers and are addressed because our grievances are equally important.” Malaoni said.

Another unimpressed protester, Mphafi Mphara, said: “The main service delivery issue is that areas in the community such as schools have had no electricity since last year September, and the unfair dismissal of the sixteen councillors made everything worse. Service delivery is part of the Freedom Charter and a monarchy kingdom was appointed by administrators that serves the monarchy that is currently giving them instructions over our municipality that is now purposeless.”

The community, churches and chambers of Maluti-a-Phofung that were present at the protest said enough is enough and would not leave until they are addressed.

“The local Municipality must do its work and serve the community”.



