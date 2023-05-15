MaMkhize on the ball with Royal AM players’ pay, refutes claims they weren’t paid

Johannesburg - A few weeks after clearing the air about her involvement with the Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, the flamboyant socialite MaMkhize finds herself in another saga involving her football team, Royal AM. Before it was revealed that Simz Ngema was the celebrity who visited Bester in prison, the affluent business mogul’s name was dragged into the story.

Shauwn Mkhize, fondly known as MaMkhize, did not hesitate to clear her name from the disgraceful subject, revealing she did not know Bester. Royal AM FC’s MaMkhize has again addressed the ongoing claims that she failed to pay her players their salaries. In a statement, she explained that she always ensured that all her employees – including her players – were paid their due compensation within the stipulated time frame.

“The article titled Royal Mess at MaMkhize’s Royal AM as Players Remain Unpaid falsely claimed that I did not pay my players’ salaries for three months, which is categorically incorrect. As a responsible citizen, I ensure that all my employees, including my players, are paid their due compensation within the stipulated time frame. “The premature and irresponsible reporting has misled the audience, and it also shows a lack of credible and ethical journalism standards. Publishing an article without verifying the facts through authentic sources and testimonials is a clear violation of journalistic ethics. “Furthermore, I would like to urge media organisations and journalists to validate information before publishing reports to avoid spreading misinformation and negative publicity.”

MaMkhize recently released her book, My World, My Rules, which charts her life and gives readers an insight into who she is. MaMkhize says she celebrates the memoir as the “final chapter” and the start of a new era. “It’s been my way of saying my peace, letting things go, healing my wounds, and saying my final words to my parents and my brother, who are physically no longer with me. This marks a new dawn and beginning for me,” she said.