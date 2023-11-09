MaMkhize promises a captivating season of her reality show

Following the resounding success of the inaugural season, “KwaMam’khize” returns with a new season set to premiere on December 14. The first season of the Showmax original reality show was reported as a massive ratings hit, winning Best Reality Show at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards and earning Shauwn Mkhize a nomination for Personality of the Year at the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards.

MaMkhize, as she is affectionately known, will take things up a notch, promising to share the ups and downs of her life. In the first season, viewers followed Mkhize as she reclaimed her maiden surname and navigated life as Mkhize. With the upcoming season, viewers will have an all-access glimpse into the life of the businesswoman and her close family members, including her son Andile, daughter Sbahle, and daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane.

“Season 1 was about self-discovery,” said MaMkhize. “In Season 2, you will witness a different side of me. My children have grown, I have grandkids, and I am cherishing every moment. “I aim to be more open so that people can truly understand me. There are numerous misconceptions about me, and individuals have their own perceptions of who I am. I have always stated that I want to tell my story in my own words,” she said. She added: “Sometimes people believe that our lives are perfect, but that’s not the reality. We also face difficult times, but we come out of those situations. People who find inspiration in us will see our human side and relate to the journey we are on.”

“Kwa Mam’Mkhize” is the fourth Showmax reality show from POP24, building on the success of “Bae Beyond Borders”, “This Body Works For Me”, and the record-breaking hit “The Mommy Club”. This year, MaMkhize also released her book, “My World, My Rules”, charting her colourful life with unflinchingly honest and engaging content to keep readers captivated. With the book, MaMkhize said she celebrates the memoir as the “final chapter” and the start of a new era.

“It’s been my way of saying my peace, letting things go, healing my wounds, and saying my final words to my parents and my brother, who are physically no longer with me. This marks a new dawn and beginning for me,” she said. The reality star invited her readers to learn more about her and her truth. “I hope people understand that I didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth, like they think. I hope they learn more about my childhood. Nothing came easy for us. We went through a lot of trials and tribulations.