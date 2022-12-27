Mampintsha remembered for his contribution to the music industry

Johannesburg - Mandla Maphumulo, affectionately known as Mampintsha, has left his fans and loved ones reeling at his untimely death. Maphumulo who was 40 years old, died on Christmas eve after a stroke.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Gqom artist had been a household name in the past decade and built his name solidly as he collected many accolades in the entertainment space. Celebrity friends, colleagues, and fans remembered him for his contribution as a member of the popular music group Big Nuz. Afrotainment confirmed his death.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of the multi-award-winning artist Mampintsha. Born Mandla Maphumulo from Umlazi, KZN of Big Nuz fame passed on today, 24 December." Afrotainment further requested that his wife Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Maphumulo be kept in everyone’s prayers as she deals with the loss. The Simelane and Maphumulo family spoke of his untimely passing revealing that Babes Wodumo was taking her husband’s death hard.

Story continues below Advertisement

Family spokesperson Zanele Maphumulo, said: "With regards to Babes, as I have said before, when you lose your loved one, it is not easy. For the past two days, she was not okay, but we are a family that believes in God; we pray for everything, and the prayers of both families, the Simelane’s and the Maphumulo’s, have helped and sustained her." Condolences have been pouring in on social media, with many sending strength to his family and loved ones. Oscar Sibonginkosi "Oskido" Mdlongwa was among the artists who expressed gratitude for the Umlilo hitmaker's contribution to the entertainment industry.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Someone so special can never be forgotten. RIP Mandla Maphumulo. Your contribution in the entertainment world is truly appreciated," said Oskido Popular record label Ambitious Entertainment said: "We are saddened by the passing of Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo. Our deepest condolences to his family, business partners, friends, and everyone who loved him." The EFF also mourned the death of Mampintsha, recalling his highlights and impact on the entertainment scene.

"Maphumulo leaves behind a legacy of innovation and reinvention as he has over years partnered with many artists to establish labels such as West Ink Records, which has gone to launch the careers of Gqom artists and made the genre popular across the length and breadth of the country," shared the political party. The DA in KwaZulu-Natal also expressed its condolences after Maphumulo’s passing. "Our hearts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the Big Nuz group during this difficult time." it said.

Having released a string of hits and collecting multiple awards, the KwaZulu-Natal-born music talent also assisted rising stars to break into the entertainment industry. Mampintsha’s passing follows the death of his group member Sibusiso Khomo, fondly known as R Mashesha, who died in 2015, leaving Mzi "Danger" Mkhwanazi as the only surviving member of the popular group. The group released several singles, including Umlilo, Ngekhe, and Be there for their fans.