Man, 27, arrested at his hideout for allegedly killing his girlfriend

Johannesburg – A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday at his "hideout" in the Waterberg district in Limpopo after he allegedly fatally stabbed his 19-year-old girlfriend. The police said that on September 3, at about 10.40pm, officers received a call about a woman who had been stabbed in Ha-Magidi village and immediately proceeded to the scene.

Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said on arrival at the scene police had found Emergency Medical Services (EMS )members attending to Ridodzula Mudzanani from Mbaleni Village, who later succumbed to her injuries at the scene. "Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was walking when she met her boyfriend. After a few minutes, a member of the community heard the girlfriend screaming for help after being stabbed with a sharp object, allegedly by the suspect who fled the scene on foot," said Ledwaba. "The couple had two kids, and the motive is unknown at this stage, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out."

According to the police, a week after the incident, a male was found dead, and the identity documents of the 27-year-old wanted suspect were found next to the deceased, giving the impression that he was the one dead. As the investigation continued, it transpired that the deceased man had his own ID in his pockets. "Through further extensive investigations, the police found out that the unknown body was not of the suspect, and as such, they continued to trace him until his arrest in Mahwelereng," said Ledwaba. The suspect was arrested at Mokopane, Mahwelereng zone 17, by the members of the Thohoyandou Task Team after receiving information about his hideout in the area.