Man, 32, bludgeoned his neighbour to death with a hammer and set his shack alight

Johannesburg - A 32-year-old man who allegedly bludgeoned his neighbour to death with a hammer and set his shack alight was arrested on Saturday. The Free State police in Bloemspruit arrested the man for alleged murder, attempted murder, and arson in Monnahalatwe after a complaint was received at about 3.40am at the community service centre and the patrol vehicle was dispatched.

"On arrival at the scene, the members found the lifeless body of a 27-year-old man lying within a few metres of a burnt shack with serious open head wounds. Paramedics were summoned to the scene and declared him dead," said Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane. Covane said that according to reports received by the police, the suspect arrived at the victim's shack with a hammer and started assaulting him and his girlfriend, who were both sleeping. "The victims both managed to run out of the shack, but the man fell to the ground, where he was found dead by police. His girlfriend was rushed to a local hospital, where she received medical treatment," Covane said.

"Further allegations are that the suspect burnt the victim's shack using paraffin. The motive for the attack is unknown." Police confirmed that a case of murder, attempted murder, and arson had been opened at Bloemspruit police station. The suspect was arrested and detained in police custody. He will appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.