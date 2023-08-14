Man, 36, sentenced to life for raping five-year-old

Johannesburg - A 36-year-old man from Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni, has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a five-year-old girl. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the magistrate also ordered his name be added to the National Register for Sexual Offenders.

‘’The man was staying in the same yard as the victim at a shack behind her house after the mother of the minor offered him a place to stay when he was homeless,’’ read the statement. On July 2, 2019, when the mother was not at home, the man called the 5-year-old, along with her 6-year-old cousin, to his shack. ‘’When the two minors got to the shack, he asked them to lie on top of the bed, but the 6-year-old refused and stood at the door. The man then proceeded to undress and rape the 5-year-old in the presence of her cousin.’

‘’When the mother arrived, the cousin reported the incident. The mother took the minor to the doctor, where it was confirmed that, indeed, the child was raped,’’ added the statement. The NPA said the mother then went to the police to report the matter. It was further stated that after the investigations, the man was arrested on July 6 and had been in custody since.

In the Northern Cape, 57-year-old Kabelo Boikie Tlhaganyane was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mothibistad Regional Court after he was found guilty of raping a 19-year-old mentally disabled woman. According to NPA regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the State said on the night of December 25, 2014, the accused, who at the time of the commission of the crime was a neighbour of the victim in the village of Ga-Hue, in Dithakong Village, Kuruman, brought the victim’s stepfather home after the said stepfather had been drinking alcohol at the accused’s homestead. ‘’When the accused arrived at the neighbour's homestead with the stepfather, they found the victim's home. Instead of leaving after accompanying the father, the accused decided to take the victim, who was 19 years old at the time, to bushes close to her house and start to rape the victim,’’ said Senokoatsane.