Man, 38, jailed for 10 years for raping friend in 2019

Johannesburg – A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping his 25-year-old female friend. In an incident that occurred in 2019, the accused was travelling with a group of known friends, including the victim and her boyfriend, from Nelspruit to Pienaar.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, the victim requested the male friend keep her personal belongings inside his bag for safekeeping. "After she alighted in a taxi, she realised that she had forgotten her bag and went to the accused’s house to trace it. Upon her arrival at the accused's house, the accused raped her before giving her the bag. “While the victim was trying to escape, she fell outside and injured her leg. She reported the rape ordeal to her friends, who were part of the journey, and her boyfriend. The matter was reported to the police, and the accused was subsequently arrested," said Nyuswa.

In court, he denied the allegation and claimed that the sexual intercourse was consensual. Meanwhile, 38-year-old Vincent van Wyk has been sentenced for rape by Kimberley Magistrate’s Court. According to SAPS, the 24-year-old female victim walked with her friend to the tuck shop. After that, the victim went with her friend to her aunt's house.