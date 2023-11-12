Man, 78, shot dead after being accused of witchcraft in Mpumalanga

A 78-year-old man was shot dead in Mpumalanga after being accused of witchcraft.
According to police, a 60-year-old man handed himself over to KaMhlushwa police station after he allegedly shot and killed a 78-year-old man whom he accused of witchcraft on November 10.
According to reports, the deceased was at the suspect’s home when the suspect ordered him to leave and an argument ensued.
The victim left the property, but the suspect followed him for a short distance before allegedly shooting him in the upper body.
According to police, the suspect indicated that the victim was carrying a lasher and intended to attack him, so he fired shots with his licensed firearm.
The suspect then handed himself to the police, and after visiting the crime scene, the suspect was arrested for murder and his firearm seized for further investigation.
The deceased was identified as Samuel Mahleba by family members.
The suspect is expected to appear before the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has condemned the senseless killing.
“Firearm owners have to comply with the Firearm Control Act. People cannot just act on emotions and resort to violence as a result of untested and unfounded allegations,” warned Manamela.
The Star