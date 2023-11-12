Man, 78, shot dead after being accused of witchcraft in Mpumalanga

According to police, a 60-year-old man handed himself over to KaMhlushwa police station after he allegedly shot and killed a 78-year-old man whom he accused of witchcraft on November 10.

According to reports, the deceased was at the suspect’s home when the suspect ordered him to leave and an argument ensued.

The victim left the property, but the suspect followed him for a short distance before allegedly shooting him in the upper body.

According to police, the suspect indicated that the victim was carrying a lasher and intended to attack him, so he fired shots with his licensed firearm.