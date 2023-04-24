Man accused of assaulting a nurse at the Relela clinic to appear in court

Johannesburg - A man who is alleged to have assaulted a nurse at Relela Clinic in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen will appear in Kgapane Magistrate Court today. According to Thilivhali Muavha, the MEC's spokesperson, the patient, who was in police custody, is alleged to have stormed the consultation room where the nurse was busy assisting another patient and demanded to be assisted.

He said the nurse requested the patient queue just like any other person, but the patient insisted, and the altercation ensued, which led to the patient allegedly assaulting the nurse. ‘’The nurse was taken to Van Velden Hospital, and she is in a stable condition.’’ MEC Phophi Ramathebula said the Limpopo Department of Health would attend the court hearing.

‘’We understand that the accused will be appearing at Kgapane Magistrate Court on April 24, and we will be there to support our nurse with the aim of calling for no bail for him and a harsh sentence that will set an example to many out there.’’ ‘’The implications of attacking healthcare workers while on duty have dire implications and consequences.’’ ‘’During our budget vote on April 18, I announced that Relela Clinic will start to render 24-hour services; however, this incident will, unfortunately, result in a regression on this positive move and innocent people being denied access to healthcare.’’