Bree Taxi Rank. Picture: Neil Baynes/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - A hawker who sells his wares at the Bree Taxi Rank in the Joburg CDB is in a critical condition after being shot in the face by a man claiming to work for a private security company. Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbeli said it was not clear what led to the shooting on Sunday.

"I can confirm that a one male hawker was shot in the face by a man alleging to be an officer from a private security company,” Mbele said.

Mbeli said that no one has been arrested yet, but police were investigating circumstances around the incident and said a case of attempted murder was opened.

It was alleged that the shooter claimed that he was protected by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

However, the JMPD has dismissed any links between the law enforcement agency and the suspect.

Speaking to eNCA, JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said JMPD officers who are working with security personnel must be reported.

"They do not work for the JMPD and if anyone sees a JMPD officer working with any of these so-called security guards, must report this to us immediately,” Minnaar said.

Mbele urged any person who was at the scene during the shooting to come forward and help in the police investigations.

