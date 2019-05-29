A Soshanguve woman is in mourning after her 29 year old boyfriend killed her three children then hanged himself.

A Soshanguve woman is in mourning after her 29 year old boyfriend killed her three children then hanged himself. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Soshanguve.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the information received suggests that the 29-year-old man fetched the three children, an 11-year-old boy, and two girls aged two and three from Block FF where they lived with their mother.

“The man fetched the children under the guise that he was taking the two of them to creche and one to school respectively,” Makhubele said.

“He subsequently took them to his room in Block W where he allegedly hanged them and later himself. All four were certified dead at the scene,” Makhubele added.

The only child that the man shared with the man was the two year old.

Makhubele said the discovery was made after Rietgat police received a call about four bodies that were found hanging in a house.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that one of the bodies found hanging was that of the mother’s boyfriend.

Speaking to eNCA, the suspect’s brother said the 29-year-old asked him to take the vehicle to a local car wash, and when he returned from the car wash he found the four bodies hanging inside the house.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela urged the community to seek professional help or consult with relevant authorities when confronted with personal problems, before they reach the stage where it can lead to taking innocent lives.

Makhubele added that the motive behind the killing remained unknown and police were investigating an inquest and a case of murder.