Man sentenced for assault at SABC premises in Bloemfontein

Johannesburg - 29-year-old Mokheseng Jafta Mofokeng appeared before the Bloemfontein Regional Court on Tuesday, where he was convicted and sentenced for assault. According to Hawks regional spokesperson Warrant Officer Fikiswa Matoti, the conviction comes after Mofokeng was arrested by security personnel on SABC premises in Bloemfontein on January 16, 2022.

"He had entered unnoticed. When confronted, he became aggressive and assaulted one of the security officers." The matter was brought to the attention of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, which conducted a thorough investigation," said Matoti. Matoti added that Mofokeng was sentenced to a fine of R5000 or six months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of assault during the period of suspension.

Meanwhile, the East London-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Team, together with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and South African Revenue Service (Sars), ensured that the East London Regional Court convicted and sentenced Sibulele April, 39, for charges of fraud on August 29, 2023. April was reportedly working at the East London-based Sars branch as a consultant. According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, during the period between 2014 and 2016, April reportedly submitted false tax returns on behalf of Zukiswa Mentile. "Sars, upon conducting its internal auditing processes as well as tax return assessments, picked up the red flags. The matter was then referred to the Hawks for probing. The investigation revealed that Mentile’s tax returns were indeed falsely submitted during the said period, and she was charged, but later the charges were withdrawn. The investigation further exposed that Sars was indeed prejudiced for a total amount of R172 000," said Mhlakuvana.

Mhlakuvana said that April was ultimately arrested by the East London-based investigation team of the Hawks on July 26, 2018. "She later the same day appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court and was released on a warning. "April made numerous court appearances until her conviction and sentencing on August 29, 2023," said Mhlakuvana.