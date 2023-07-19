Man sentenced for killing pregnant wife with sheep shears

He pleaded guilty and was handed down the sentence at the Taung Regional Court, North West.

Johannesburg - Thapelo Edwin Mojaki, 41, has been sentenced to life after killing his 36-year-old pregnant wife, Matshidiso Catherine Mojaki.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame, said the sentence emanates from an incident that occurred on October 9, 2022, at Kolong village near Taung.

“Mojaki approached his wife, who was on her way to catch a taxi to work, accompanied by their 16- and 18-year-old children. He subsequently asked for money, and when she said she didn’t have any, he took out sheep-shearing scissors and stabbed her several times.”

Matshidiso was declared dead on the scene, and Thapelo was arrested the following day. The court denied him bail.