Man sentenced for killing pregnant wife with sheep shears

Johannesburg - Thapelo Edwin Mojaki, 41, has been sentenced to life after killing his 36-year-old pregnant wife, Matshidiso Catherine Mojaki.
He pleaded guilty and was handed down the sentence at the Taung Regional Court, North West.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame, said the sentence emanates from an incident that occurred on October 9, 2022, at Kolong village near Taung.
“Mojaki approached his wife, who was on her way to catch a taxi to work, accompanied by their 16- and 18-year-old children. He subsequently asked for money, and when she said she didn’t have any, he took out sheep-shearing scissors and stabbed her several times.”
Matshidiso was declared dead on the scene, and Thapelo was arrested the following day. The court denied him bail.
“In aggravation of sentence, the State prosecutor, Tecia Khula, urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, as there were no compelling circumstances to deviate. She further highlighted the trauma experienced by their children, who experienced their pregnant mother being stabbed to death by their own father,” added Mamothame.
In Kimberley, sheep shears were used by a 27-year-old to rob two 17-year-old girls. Jason Masilo was sentenced to 15 years at the Kimberley Regional Court after being found guilty on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault by threat.
According to an NPA statement, on February 21, 2021, two 17-year-old female victims were walking from school when three men approached them carrying sheep shears and a knife.
“The accused and his accomplices robbed one of the victims of her cellphone before running away. The victims alerted the police, and Jason Masilo was promptly arrested a few minutes later with a knife in his possession,” added the statement.
The Star