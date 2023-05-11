Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping 59-year-old woman

Johannesburg - The Moretele Regional Court sentenced Musa Vinny Hlungwane, 41, to life imprisonment for raping a 59-year-old woman.
According to Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, evidence presented in court revealed that on March 3, 2018, at Bosplaas near Temba, the complainant was walking home, crossing a playground, when she was confronted by the accused.
Mamothame said he dragged her to a nearby abandoned house and ordered her to undress.
“The complainant refused and Hlungwane hit her with a bottle and raped her, and after that, he fled the scene, leaving the complaint injured.
“The complainant managed to report the matter to the police, and Hlungwane was arrested in February 2020 and pleaded guilty to the charge.
“During the trial, Hlungwane was convicted for five years on a different case of vehicle theft, and in aggravation of the sentence, the State prosecutor, Muriel Masilana, urged the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment.”
Mamothame added that she further remarked on the prevalence of gender-based violence and femicide in the country, with the courts having a responsibility to protect women and children against perpetrators of such acts.
“Magistrate Maryna Swanepoel agreed with the State and imposed a life sentence on Hlungwane.
“The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, together with the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, lauded the prosecutor and Constable Rachel Moeketsi from the SAPS for a collaboration that yielded the desired outcome,” said Mamothame.
The Star