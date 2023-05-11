Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping 59-year-old woman

According to Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, evidence presented in court revealed that on March 3, 2018, at Bosplaas near Temba, the complainant was walking home, crossing a playground, when she was confronted by the accused.

Johannesburg - The Moretele Regional Court sentenced Musa Vinny Hlungwane, 41, to life imprisonment for raping a 59-year-old woman.

Mamothame said he dragged her to a nearby abandoned house and ordered her to undress.

“The complainant refused and Hlungwane hit her with a bottle and raped her, and after that, he fled the scene, leaving the complaint injured.

“The complainant managed to report the matter to the police, and Hlungwane was arrested in February 2020 and pleaded guilty to the charge.