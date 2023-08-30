Man who opened cases of corruption against Eastern Cape Premier and Chief Justice turns himself in

Johannesburg – The Eastern Cape Hawks have commended Phadima Fukula, the 31-year-old man, for handing himself over to the police after he went awol for over six months after having opened a case of fraud and corruption against Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane in 2021. Fukula was feared dead after he went missing for months on end.

However, according to the Hawks, Fukula turned himself in on Tuesday and is expected back in court on September 15 on charges of perjury. Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Fukula has for a long time been sought by the East London-based Serious Corruption Investigation of the Hawks and finally presented himself in the East London Magistrate’s Court on August 29, 2023. “During February and March 2021, Fakula allegedly reported corruption cases in Joburg and East London against Zondo and Mabuyane, respectively.

“A counter-charge of perjury was opened against Fukula after two conflicting versions of his statements on the two cases that he opened were discovered. “A case of crimen injuria was also reported by the premier against the suspect. “The Hawks investigated all four cases in order to ascertain their veracity. Fukula disappeared thereafter,” Mgolodela said.

Mgolodela said a public announcement was made in order to trace his whereabouts. “The public assistance was sought several times in trying to locate Fukula as he was expected to appear before East London Magistrate’s Court on August 29, 2023. “On August 28, 2023, before his set court date, his legal representative, advocate Dali Mpofu, confirmed with the investigating officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Thembela Mtyobile, Fukula’s attendance in court on August 29, 2023, hence the presentation,“ added Mgolodela.

According to the Hawks, Fukula was served with new summons after the previous ones had come to an end. “Fukula was served with new summons since the ones issued before had expired. He is therefore expected to appear in East London Magistrate’s Court on September 15, 2023. “The action by Fukula is commended by the provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, for allowing the matter to be finalised sooner,” Captain Mgolodela said.