Mangaung G4S inmates accuse officials of victimising them

A group of Mangaung Correctional Services inmates have accused prison officials of harassing and victimising them following their memorandum decrying some of the challenges at the infamous prison facility. In their memorandum, the prisoners say they are living under unbearable conditions and are denied some of their rights including rights to study, access to books, computers and medical care in some instances.

“We, the prisoners of G4S Mangaung prison, write this complaint regarding this prison capturing certain institutions of government. “We wish to state that our discontent in this facility are: unnatural death of inmates, lack of access to medical doctors, torture of inmates, lack of emergency services, atrocious conduct of prison security personnel and being denied access to formal education and vocational training,” the prisoners say in their memorandum. One of the inmates, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said ever since his name appeared in the memorandum, he has been fearful of being poisoned.

“We are being victimised for fighting for our rights and raising issues. Since this memorandum, we are living in fear and we are scared that something can be done to make us pay. We now have to swop our plates to ensure that we do not get our food poisoned,” the inmate said. The inmate further added that inmates were not safe due to the increasing number of stabbings. “Sometimes we are told that the security guards are not trained to intervene in the fights and we must wait for those who are qualified, and they are usually far away (so) that an inmate could be killed before they arrive.”

Another inmate said things became even worse after Judge Edwin Cameron came to address them on the issues raised in their memorandum. The inmate further accused officials of denying him his transfer request. Judge Cameron, who was appointed by President Ramaphosa as an inspecting judge of Correctional Services, has previously stated that South African prisons are in poor condition. “The prison officials are corrupt and refused me my request to be transferred as I wanted to leave this facility for another facility where I can be safe. Things have become worse since Judge Cameron came to address us on Monday. He is the one who encouraged us to raise these issues, and now we are being victimised for having done so.

“After Cameron left, we were searched and they took our personal belongings including our Bibles, saying we will use these to burn the prison,” the inmate said. The inmates have enlisted the services of prison rights activist Glynnis Marriday from Exclusive Mediators to represent them in their pleas for help and the intervention of Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. According to Marriday, one inmate who allegedly witnessed Thabo Bester’s escape was victimised and was burnt by prison officials.

“One of the inmates ended up in the ICU after he was tortured and had his hands burnt. He was refused medical help and the officials tried to blame his burns on the victim. Those are some of the issues we have received from inmates,” Marriday said. “The inmates whose names are on the memorandum are being victimised and being accused that they want to burn the prison just like the inmates at Kutama Sinthumele Correctional Centre,” Marriday said. Marriday indicates that more than 100 inmates were party to the memorandum.

However, Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo denied that the department was ignoring issues raised by the inmates, even though some of these had been raised previously. “It is important to state the memorandum received carries the same issues that were brought to the attention of the department years ago. And those issues were investigated and dealt with. “Some of them had no basis and where the department needed to act, indeed it paid attention to such. As a result, it was surprising when the same issues were raised, with the exception of a few recent cases.