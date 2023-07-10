Mangaung Seven demand corruption free city

Johannesburg - A group of former Free State ANC councillors who were expelled by the party in March are set to take on their former party during the next by-elections in the province. The Mangaung Seven became vocal against the alleged corruption in the municipality, lamenting that the government of the city has privatise the Bloemfontein stadium for the “usage of white people of only” and the alleged disappearance of R150 million from the council’s coffers.

The seven clashed with the municipality over what they said were tenders given to family members of politicians. In April, the ruling party in Mangaung interdicted the seven councillors following a council sitting on Friday, April 14, 2023, which elected DA councillor Maryke Davies as the Speaker of the Mangaung council. The seven councillors are also behind the gathering called “Accountability Today”, which revealed that the funeral of MEC of Education Tate Makgoe cost the tax payer R3.5 million. The group’s investigation revealed that corruption at the funeral was so gross that the government spent R300 000 on flowers only.

It is alleged that prices were inflated and service providers were handpicked by politicians. Four of the seven candidates, Mpho Mokoakoa, Lelala Makoa, Chabedi Rampai, and Lehlohonolo Moqolo, have already been approved by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and are registered as independent candidates. They are set to stand for election as independent candidates during this month’s by-elections under the banner of Mangaung Seven.

Reports indicate that Rampai has registered as an independent candidate to contest the by-elections in Mangaung Ward 7, while Mokoakoa has registered himself to contest the elections in Ward 29. Moqolo will contest the by-election in Ward 49, and Makoa is contesting the election in Ward 50. In a bid to rid the embattled metro of graft, the group is contesting under the banner of "promoting good governance and combating corruption and maladministration“. In March, Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana was slammed for having spent more than R3.5 million on Makgoe’s funeral, after he admitted to the hefty spending of more than R693 892 on a memorial service, which was held at the University of the Free State on March 10.

The group said they are on a mission to cleanse the province of corruption and rogue elements within the current leadership of the ANC. "It is very sad that they have adopted an attitude and behaviour of ‘winner takes all’ and that everyone who is deemed to have not supported them at both the regional and provincial conferences must be dealt with and removed from any positions of power and authority. This is one of the reasons for our unlawful and unconstitutional expulsion," they said. The group says some of the leaders who are contesting next week’s by-elections scheduled to be held on July 19 were not nominated by branch and community members.

"There is something significantly wrong in the ANC right now. When you speak against corruption, you are isolated and ultimately purged. That’s what we’re seeing. “Corruption is so intense that if you’re not a part of it, you become the victim. In the last five years, the ANC in the province has been overtaken by thugs, and the province and the city are at their worst. We weren’t prepared to stand for it," the group told ”The Star“. Last week, the office of the Free State Legislature’s speaker confirmed the receipt of a motion of no confidence against Dukwana, with spokesperson for the office, Life Mokone, confirming having received such a motion from the EFF.