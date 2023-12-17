Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ is the top holiday song on Spotify

The popular music streaming service Spotify has released some interesting statistics regarding the rise in subscribers’ holiday playlist creation, which has increased by more than 1 400% from November 1. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey has been identified among this season’s favourites after being revealed as the top-streamed holiday song.

The streaming music service has all of this season’s festive music trends, from the season’s top-streamed holiday artist (The Kiboomers) to the season’s top-streamed holiday song. Kings & Queens of Christmas: Michael Bublé’s “Christmas” album is the most streamed Christmas album globally this year and the most streamed Christmas album ever on Spotify. As the most streamed Christmas artists on Spotify worldwide, he is followed by Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, Ariana Grande, and Frank Sinatra.

Soundtrack of the Season: The most streamed holiday songs of the season are in a battle for history, with hits from the 1950s, ’80s, and ’90s ranking in the top five. Among this year’s top global tracks are: 1. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (1994)

2. Wham!’s “Last Christmas” (1984) 3. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (1958) 4. Bobby Helms’s “Jingle Bell Rock” (1957)

5. Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” (2014). The best songs of the year in South Africa specifically are: 1. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (1994)

2. Wham!’s “Last Christmas” (1984) 3. Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” (2014) 4. Sia’s “Snowman” (2017)

5. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (1958). Instant Classics: These songs are the most streamed worldwide when it comes to more recent holiday hits (published within the last five years): 1. Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s “Merry Christmas”

2. Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson’s “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me“ 3. Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm” 4. The Jonas Brothers’ "Like It’s Christmas"