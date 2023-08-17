Marikana Massacre: Eleven years on and still no justice

Johannesburg - Various political parties and unions have commemorated 11 years since the Marikana Massacre, which left 34 miners dead on August 16, 2012, while another 10 died in the days leading up to the massacre. Members of the Marikana Support Campaign and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), gathered outside the Union Buildings to deliver their demands to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office.

The march was fuelled by complaints that Ramaphosa had yet to apologise to the families of the victims. The group also wants the government to speed up reimbursements for both the families of the deceased and those who lost their jobs in 2012. Additionally, they want thorough investigations into the ongoing murders of activists in Marikana, as well as the erection of a monument below the koppie where the shooting took place.

Survivors said the anniversary was a painful reminder. “I think of the tragedy that happened that morning when we noticed the razor-wire. We knew a decision to deal with us had been taken, but all we wanted was a wage of R12 500,” said mineworker Xolani Nzuzo. Community activist Napoleon Webster said one of the demands was about living conditions in Marikana, where he said the sewerage system was collapsing, the roads were still the way they were before the massacre, the crime rate was high, and the police station and clinic were inadequate.

“There is no political will to assist us. They have ignored us; they only want us to vote. What’s the purpose of voting if it is for the same people who are oppressing us? “It is painful that after 11 years, the very same monster who ignited the Marikana Massacre is still going around as president,” said Webster. “We don’t want a cheap apology from Ramaphosa; we want him to account for the murder,” he said.

The EFF said Ramaphosa should hang his head in shame: “The ANC government, particularly the murderous Cyril Ramaphosa who sanctioned these killings, should bask (sic) in shame as it will always be remembered as a former liberation movement that massacred its own people.” The Social Economic Rights Institute (Seri), which represents the families of striking mineworkers, said the victims were still waiting for justice and an apology from Ramaphosa. Seri executive director Nomzamo Zondo said: “The NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) does not take the plight of the families seriously.

“Ipid (the Independent Police Investigative Directorate) has confirmed to us that the docket was handed over to the NPA. It is 11 years now; this undermines the possibilities of justice for the families,” said Zondo. Following the deaths, the Farlam Commission of Inquiry made recommendations for law enforcement entities to institute criminal charges against the perpetrators where the evidence was available. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was unavailable for comment.

A 25-YEAR-OLD Pretoria man was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for each count of rape of two boys six years ago when he was 18. Christopher Bapela was sentenced by the Pretoria Regional Court this week, where he appeared facing charges of sexual assault of the boys between December 2016 and February 2017. He was initially imposed to 20 years’ direct imprisonment for each of the two counts of the rape and would only be considered for parole after serving 25 years.

The court ordered that the two sentences run concurrently after Bapela pleaded not guilty to the charges. It also ordered that the families of the alleged victims be notified in the instance that he is considered for parole. Bapela’s legal representative argued that he was “a slow learner”, and at the time of the incident, he was still young.

He also asked the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment. During the court proceedings, prosecutor advocate Don Sithole argued that for the fact that Bapela was known to the victims families was a betrayal to the victims’ trust because they had expected for him to protect them. Sithole said Bapela took the victims’ innocence and exposed them to sexual activities at a young age.

Sithole asked the court to impose a sentence of life imprisonment, but Magistrate Lesego Makolomakwe said she found that there were substantial and compelling circumstances justifying the deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana welcomed the sentence. “The NPA would have preferred a minimum sentence of life imprisonment to be handed down. However, the prosecution accepts that the sentence handed down is a competent one and hopes that Bapela will benefit from rehabilitation programmes while incarcerated.”

She added that the two victims lived in the same street as Bapela. She alleged that the perpetrator lured the minors to his house by giving them his cellphone to play games. “While in his house, he undressed and raped them. He was arrested after the mother of one of the boys reported the matter to police.”

Meanwhile, in June, a 34-year-old Limpopo man was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old boy. SAPS Spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the rape happened between June 2022 until 26 May. “Police received a complaint on 3 May 2023 from the principal of a primary school in Modimolle about a Grade 1 learner who was living in an unhygienic condition,” said Ledwaba.