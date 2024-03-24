Mashaba promises jobs and economic growth

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has outlined five priorities of action to win the upcoming general elections in just under 60 days. Mashaba addressed party members during an election manifesto held at the Ellis Park Arena on Saturday.

He said the party would prioritise growing the economy, basic income, ending power cuts, strengthening law and order, as well as tackling corruption and gender-based violence. “Our plan will unlock millions of new jobs, safer communities, secured borders, access to quality education and healthcare for all and, for the first time, the inclusive empowerment of all previously disadvantaged South Africans, as well as those who have been hamstrung by three decades under an uncaring, unethical and unpatriotic government.” Mashaba said only ethical leadership could help steer the country in the right socio-economic trajectory, adding that his party would be able to deliver on this promise.

“It is a vision of what is possible under an ethical and competent government and forms a programmatic and implementable plan to fixing South Africa by addressing the greatest challenges facing our people. “Today marks a historic moment for ActionSA as we take another step closer to 29 May 2024, and the watershed election where our mission is to usher in a new era of hope, and prosperity for the people of South Africa,” he said. Mashaba said that when ActionSA was established in 2020, it was done on the command of patriotic South Africans who wanted ethical and credible leadership.

“Today, three-and-a-half years after we launched under a global lockdown to an online-only audience, ActionSA is presenting our first national election manifesto to the people of South Africa. “On 29 August 2020, millions of patriotic South Africans joined us in launching ActionSA, because they wanted a credible, non-racial alternative to the failed political establishment,” he added. Mashaba, who drew inspiration from his success as a businessman at the height of apartheid, said the manifesto was not yet another list of empty promises but rather a commitment to the people of South Africa.